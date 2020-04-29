|
Robert D. Walker, “Bob”, age 89, long time resident of Frazer, Pennsylvania on April 27, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 41 years, Janice E. Walker (nee Morschauser). Loving father of Douglas B. Walker, Lois A. Walker, Thomas J. Walker, Steven G. Walker, Glen A. Walker, grandfather and great grandfather. Bob was a retired electrical engineer and was active in the National Ski Patrol System for 55 years. He also enjoyed sailing, travel, attending concerts and unlimited projects. Services and interment will be private. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2020