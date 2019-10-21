|
Robert E. (Hoofy) Doan, Jr. 66 of West Grove, PA died early Tuesday morning October 15, 2019 peacefully at his home after a brief illness. Born June 11, 1953 in Melrose MA, he was the son of the late Robert E. Doan Sr. and Marian B. Doan he is survived by his daughter Lucy Stanton Doan and his son Brett Stanton Doan both of West Chester. Girlfriend, Barbara Rostron Moyer, her two children and Granddaughter. Two sisters Sharyn Doan Baldwin of Chaddsford, PA and Cynthia Doan Gilliland of Bradenton, FL. He will be dearly missed by his two Labrador retrievers Chloe and Hank. Hoofy graduated from Henderson High School in 1973. He was employed by Westtown Township and has been a member of the Goodwill Fire Company since 1972. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Good Will Fire Company, President and Vice President of the Chester County Fire Chiefs Association, Fire Marshal, and multiple other executive board positions including, Vice President of Good Will Fire Company. He was also a member of the following fire companies Lionville, Kennett, West Bradford, and Avondale. For those of you that remember that tragic line of duty death on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in March 1998 in Upper Uwchlan, Hoofy was one of the firefighters hurt in that crash. He was able to overcome his injuries and was back at the firehouse offering to do what needed to be done after such a tragedy. There are three things that he was most proud of in his life: his children, the many hours of volunteer work he did for the community he loved so dearly, and bringing to life the Public Safety Training Campus (PSTC) in Coatesville, PA. Relatives and Friends are invited to The Celebration of Life at 11 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Good Will Fire Company, 552 E Union Street, West Chester, PA 19382. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Penn Med Hospice 795 E. Marshall St. Suite 204 West Chester, PA 19380 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (www.npcf.us).
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 22, 2019