Robert E. Burke
Robert E. Burke, 83, of West Chester, passed away on August 29, 2020. He was the widower of Louise P. (Pedone) Burke who passed away May 25, 2014. Born in New Haven, CT, he was a son of the late John and Florence (Clark) Burke. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed as a sales representative in the engineering industry for many years until his retirement. He is survived by two sons; Joseph R. (Amy) and Robert W. (Cathy) daughter; Melissa and six grandchildren. Services and interment private at the convenience of the family. Logan Funeral Homes, Inc.-Exton in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Exton
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
