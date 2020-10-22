Robert Emondi, 78, died peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020 in the V.A. Medical Center in Lebanon, Pa., with his wife, Linda, by his side. He was the son of Thomas and Lillian Emondi of Coatesville, Pa. Born and raised in Coatesville, he was a 1960 graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School, where he played football for four years and also was also a member of the Meistersingers.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the Suffolk County Air Force in New York, where he assigned to the 6th Defense Missile Squadron and Radar Squadron (Special Operations).

Bob became a supervisor for Bell Telephone before retiring in 1991.

He enjoyed playing golf, boating, and singing in the church choir.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Yaron Emondi of Peckville, Pa.; a sister, Deborah Brown of Los Angeles, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his son, Vincent, who passed away in 2011.

