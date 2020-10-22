1/1
Robert "Bob" Emondi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Emondi, 78, died peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020 in the V.A. Medical Center in Lebanon, Pa., with his wife, Linda, by his side. He was the son of Thomas and Lillian Emondi of Coatesville, Pa. Born and raised in Coatesville, he was a 1960 graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School, where he played football for four years and also was also a member of the Meistersingers. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the Suffolk County Air Force in New York, where he assigned to the 6th Defense Missile Squadron and Radar Squadron (Special Operations). Bob became a supervisor for Bell Telephone before retiring in 1991. He enjoyed playing golf, boating, and singing in the church choir. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Yaron Emondi of Peckville, Pa.; a sister, Deborah Brown of Los Angeles, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his son, Vincent, who passed away in 2011.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved