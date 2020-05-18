Robert F.X. O’Brien, Jr. of Malvern on Saturday May 16, 2020. He is survived by siblings; Marianne White, Maureen (James Black) O’Brien, Christopher (Pamela Eitzen) O’Brien and Matthew (Lea) O’Brien, many nieces and nephews, cousins, Aunts & Uncles, all of whom will miss him dearly. Bob retired for The New York Times. Please visit www.FamilyFuneralCare.net for Bob’s Life Story.
Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 20, 2020.