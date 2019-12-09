|
|
Robert “Bob” L. Gallagher, 76, of West Chester, PA passed away on December 7, 2019. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1943. Bob was the beloved husband for 53 years of Mary M. (O’Connell) Gallagher; loving father of Colleen M. Brennan (Jay) and Robert J. Gallagher (Erin); devoted grandfather of Bobby, Katie, Daniel, Jack and Ellie; dear brother of David P. Gallagher (Jane). Bob was a proud graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School (1961) and Villanova University (1966). He also served honorably in the US Army. After earning his Bachelor’s degree, he worked as an Accountant for Quest Diagnostics. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday eve 6:00-8:00 PM and Friday 9:30-10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Pa 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Int. St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) which can be mailed to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 10, 2019