Robert George Wolf, 62, of Malvern, PA was called home to the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, after a long battle with Prostate Cancer. Robert worked for GlaxoSmithKline, was a guest lecturer and consultant for Georgetown University, and co-founded THRiv Human Capital Group. Born May 5, 1957, Bob was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. Wolf (Bauer); loving father of Kelly Wolf Baldwin and devoted father-in-law of Greg Baldwin. Survived by his grandson, his pride and joy(s), Weston Baldwin and another Grandson on the way, who call him ‘Pop Pop.’ Son of Lucille (Walters) Wolf and the late George Wolf. Brothers, Don Wolf (Anne), Mark Wolf (Bobbi), Steve Wolf (Donna) and his sister, Jeannie Wolf Lang. Along with many amazing nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday October 29, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and Wednesday 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Ss Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Private. Contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Community Soup Kitchen of Morristown, NJ, 36 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960 or Immanuel Lutheran School, 2865 26th Ave., Columbus, NE 68601. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 29, 2019