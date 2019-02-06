|
Robert E. Grobosky, age 92 of Oxford, PA passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Season’s Hospice after a massive stroke. Robert was born in Canton, Ohio in 1926. He graduated from Timken High School in 1944, and graduated in 1952 from the University of Akron, Akron, Ohio with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. From 1944 to 1948, Robert was a Corporal in the Army Air Corps and a veteran of World War II. Robert retired from DuPont in 1984 after 32 years of service. Robert continued full time work as a consultant for DuPont’s Safety and Fire Protection division for an additional seven years before retiring completely. Robert was an avid golfer, traveler and he most enjoyed spending time at his condo located at Cedar Shores in Oceanview, DE. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth H. Grobosky (Evans) in 2016, whom he shared 67 years of marriage and his son David S. Grobosky in 2004. He is survived by his daughter Kay Hanna of Massillon, Ohio, son Paul Grobosky of Littleton, Colorado and a daughter Jill DeShullo of Cochranville, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware where friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Please join the family following the service for a buffet lunch in Robert’s honor at Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford, PA. For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019