|
|
Robert W. Grubb, 96, of Coatesville died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Paul and Mabel Harman Grubb and the husband of the late Stephanie “Stella” Horency Grubb with whom he shared 64 years of marriage before her death in 2011. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville. Robert attended West Chester Schools, then joined the US Army and served in European Theater during WWII. In the early 1970s, he retired from Coatesville Police Department after 20 years as Sergeant. After he retired, Robert joined the Police Department at the VA Hospital for 10 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Robert is survived by his two daughters, Susan Cohen and her husband Harvey of Sewell, NJ and Mary Ellen King and her husband Robert of Clifton, VA; and two grandsons, Robert Matthew King and Michael William King. In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was predeceased by his two sisters. Robert’s funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville. There will be a visitation at St. Joseph School Hall from 10am to 11am. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Robert’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to Concerns of Police Survivors concernsofpolicesurvivors.org Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 9, 2019