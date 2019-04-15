|
Robert Paul Guiney, Jr., 74, was born April 14, 1944 and raised on his family farm in Parkesburg, PA. He passed away on April 13, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community while in the loving company of his family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his lovely wife Robin Light Guiney whom he shared 20 years of marriage before her death in 1996.
He was the son of Robert Paul Guiney Sr. and Mary (Griest) Guiney.
He was a 1962 graduate of Octorara High School.
Bob was known as "dashing," hardworking and strong and he was affectionately known as "Papa Bear" in most recent years. Bob was a farmer and lifelong resident of Highland Township. His family ran a steer operation which he loved to share with his family and close friends.
He is survived by his three children: Heather Guiney of Parkesburg, Robert Paul Guiney III and wife Tammy (Gathercole) of Parkesburg and Meredith Guiney of Parkesburg with fiancee Walter Bowman of Quarryville.
He was so grateful to have seen two grandchildren into the world, Blake and Autumn Bowman.
He is survived by one sister, Linda Rice with husband Jack of Parkesburg and their two children: Lisa (Rice) Rudisill, husband Phil and children Matthew, Adam, David and Michael of Parkesburg and Alan Rice, wife Rhiain and children Harper and Declan of Parkesburg.
Bob and family were able to continue farming crops in the most recent years with the help of a dear friend, Cliff Stoltzfus and family.
The family would like to thank Tel Hai Skilled Nursing and their loving staff for a great year and for their wonderful care. They sure loved him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, followed by interment in Glen Run Cemetery of Atglen. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Keystone Valley Fire Department, and mailed to 329 W. 1st Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 15, 2019