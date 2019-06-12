|
|
Robert H. Duncan, 57, of Malvern, PA passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a battle with Colon cancer. Bob was a longtime driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Bob is survived by his mother, Phyllis E. Mahaffey, his father, Robert H. Duncan Sr. and his sister, Penny Strauss. Relatives and friends are invited to Bob’s memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, PA 19355. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 13, 2019