Robert D. Harlow, 94, of West Chester passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Miriam Waples Harlow who passed away in 1985. Born and raised in Eagle, he was the son of the late George and Anna Deery Harlow. A veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII, Robert was a Vice President and Secretary of the Board at Schramm Inc. in West Chester for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Patriotic Sons of America and a member of Argonne Lodge # 514 F. & A.M., San Francisco. Robert is survived by his daughter, Karen A. Russo and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Tom Russo, Jr. (Carrie), and Anna Russo; great grandchildren, Nolan, Tom III, Cameron and Natalie Rose; and loving friend, Anne Nicholl. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street, West Chester, 610-696-0134. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2019