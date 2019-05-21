|
Robert W. Heisler, Jr., 72, passed away Friday, May 17th, at Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. Born in Pottsville, PA on March 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert W. Heisler, Sr., & Blanche B. (Peiffer) Heisler. Bobby worked at Embreeville State Hospital in the kitchen, and most recently Handi Crafters. He enjoyed watching football.Bobby’s favorite team was the Cowboys. He is survived by his sister, Ann Elizabeth Weiner, and niece, Joann Harison.He is also survived by his adopted family members who loved him dearly; adopted parents, Waddell T. & Cheryl A. Tucker, Thorndale, adopted sister, Cathy Reyes & family, Coatesville, his favorite hair dresser, Corrine, & dog, Cocoa. Bobby was a wonderful person & touched the lives of so many. He had many friends who loved him and will be missed but never forgot him. We love you always and forever. Rest in peace Bobby, until we meet again. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted on May 28th at 11 a.m. at The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 819 Coates St., Coatesville, PA 19320. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be privately held. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019