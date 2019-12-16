|
Robert L. Herb, Sr., 84, went peacefully to be with the Lord November 8, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born on January 31, 1935 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to the late Leroy and Anna Herb. He was the oldest of 3 siblings; sisters Sandra Reburn and Linda Shiplet. On June 12, 1976 he married Carol A. Stapleton in West Grove, Pennsylvania. He retired from the Oxford, Pennsylvania School District as a Maintenance Superintendent. After retirement, he and Carol moved to Lake Havasu City, where he worked at the London Bridge Golf Resort. He was a member of the Saint Michaels United Methodist Church in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, the Lake Havasu City Elks Post @2399, and the 5th Ward Rod and Gun Club of Carroll, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed fishing, the gun club, military memorabilia, and deer hunting in Pennsylvania. He took pleasure in going to Site 6, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where he loved to fish. Robert is survived by his wife; Carol A. Herb, his sons; Alan Herb and Robert Herb. Jr., daughters; Kathy Phillips and Christine Mahlstede, his sister; Linda Shiplet, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2020 in Oxford, Pennsylvania. Details will be shared.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019