|
|
Robert C. Hershey, age 72 of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Bob was born on May 20, 1947 in Drexel Hill, PA to the late G. Clair Hershey and Martha Acker Hershey. He is a graduate of Great Valley High School and Eastern University, where he obtained his B.A. Bob was a veteran of the US Army. He worked for many years for the U.S. Post Office, where he became Post Master. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading. SURVIVORS: Husband of Constance Manley Hershey; father of Pamela H. Kennedy and Robert C. Hershey, Jr. (Suzanne Tallarico, Fiancée ); brother of Gail Glancey; Pop Pop of Kaitlin Hershey, Megan Kennedy, and Molly Kennedy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob’s life celebration service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church 400 Lancaster Avenue Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 2-3pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 12, 2019