Robert “Cotton” Hughes, 90, of Coatesville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home at Freedom Village surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Gloria Irene Cornia Hughes, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he was the son of the late James and Purlie Mae Thompson Hughes. He was raised in West Frankfort Illinois where he excelled in both academics and sports. He received All State Honors in football, basketball and track while in high school. He obtained his business degree from Northwestern University where he also played basketball. He is a member of the Illinois State Basketball Hall of Fame. Cotton proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for Interlake Steel Company before retiring in 1990 as a Regional Sales Manager. In addition to his wife, Cotton is survived by his children, Janice Williams, R. Michael Hughes, D.M.D. and his wife MaryAnn and David L. Hughes and his wife Janet; 7 grandchildren, Amy Guidi (Brad), R. Richard Williams, Meghan Ellis (Dan), Michael Hughes, DMD (Lauren), Kimmie Augustyn (Justin), Julie Hughes and Jonathan Hughes; Nine great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers and a sister. An evening visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Church, 110 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs. Interment will be private with the family in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. Memorial contributions can be made in Cotton’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa 19106.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019