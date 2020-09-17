1/1
Robert John Mollenhauer
Robert John Mollenhauer, 83, of Downingtown, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Guarente) Mollenhauer. The couple would have shared 55 years of marriage this October. He was the loving father of Deborah Carideo (Edward), Michael Mollenhauer (Ellen), Lorraine Wilber (Patrick) and Brian Mollenhauer. He was the devoted grandfather of Nicole, Calla, Michael, Kyle, Matthew, Joseph, Rachel, Christina, Brooke and Brandon. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Barbara Mollenhauer and his brother Richard. Robert loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed model railroading, computer programming and puzzles of any kind. He was a member of the Gatsme Model Railroad Club/ Rockledge Model Railroad Museum. Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

