Robert High Kolb “Snake,” avid fly fisherman of the White Clay, Penns and the Havice creeks, moved onto the ultimate stream on June 21st, 2019 at the age of 70. Bob was born on May 27th 1949 and raised in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Coatesville High School, class of 1968. Bob was a local grower in the greenhouse industry for many years. A passionate outdoorsman, plant enthusiast and animal lover, he loved planting bulbs on the banks of his home in Landenberg during the spring. Often you would find him sitting in his rocking chair listening to music or tying some flies for his next catch. Snake was influential in many people’s lives teaching them the art of fly fishing, and bringing a diverse group together sharing his passion. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Kolb Jr. and Margaret Killinger Kolb and loving stepmother Joyce Curry Kolb. Snake leaves behind his wife of 34 years Mary Lou Carlin Kolb and daughters Katie Kolb (husband Thomas Schreier) and Melanie Kolb (husband Noah Woodward.) As well as many adoring family, friends and beloved pets Willie and Pip. All are welcome to join in a celebration of life at Landenberg United Methodist Church July 20th, 2019 at 10am to 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trout Unlimited PO Box 7400 Woolly Bugger, WV 25438 or Brandywine Valley SPCA 1212 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380. We also encourage you to celebrate life like Snake did and go wet a line or plant a daffodil. - Tight Lines
Published in The Daily Local on June 26, 2019