Robert L. Barlow Sr. passed away on November 20, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Yvonne Bugar Barlow. Born on August 5, 1937 in Richmond Va. he was the son of the late Paul L. Barlow and Ella Mae Doss Barlow. Bob served his country in the US Navy during the Korean war and later he worked as a shipper for Pepperidge Farms. He loved groundhog and deer hunting, riding his Harley and old fast cars. He was also a driver of the Amish who became his friends. He loved his family very much. Everyone loved him and he will truly be missed. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Karen Sparano, Robert Barlow Jr., David (Lisa) Barlow, Kathryn (Stuart) Goodwin; grandchildren Danielle Williams, Matthew Sparano, Nicholas Sparano; and great grandchildren Emila, Gabriel, Faith, Castiel; brother Willard E. Walls; sisters Hazel Wood and Mabel McCormick. He was predeceased by a brother Glenn Barlow. Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 9:00 am till the service at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Coatesville, Pa. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church 392 Charles St. Coatesville, Pa 19320. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191



