Robert “Bob” L. Holenstein, 84, of Downingtown, passed away the afternoon of Monday, September 14, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 19th, at Saint Joseph Church, 22 Halsted St, Newton, NJ. Interment will be held privately. Anyone wishing to attend is reminded to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com