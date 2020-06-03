Robert L. Yuninger
Robert L. Yuninger, 75, of West Brandywine Twp., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gail Bean Yuninger. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late E. Russell and Erma Yuninger. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children and six grandchildren. Due to the health pandemic, services will be announced at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
