Robert M. Bair, 81, of Downingtown passed away on October 24, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou Bostic, who shared 53 years of marriage. Born on 1/4/1939 in West Chester to the late Millard B. Bair & Helen M. Finkbohner. Robert was a Mason & belonged to various lodges over the years. He is survived by his son, Timothy M. (Tracy L.): 3 grandchildren, Nicole, Timothy Jr. (Athena), & Jenna; 4 great-grandchildren, Brydon, Abigail, Henley, & Myles; 3 sisters, Zora Musser of Coatesville, Susanne Bair of The Villages, Fl., & the late Donna (Niles Dally) of Newtown Sq., PA; & Dean Bostic, brother-in-law, of Downingtown. Relatives & friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 193335, 610-269-3080, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Grove Methodist Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, 101 E. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
