Robert Marlin Stauffer, 86, of West Chester, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wynwood House State College. Born November 7, 1933, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Edward B. and Genevieve Ritchie Stauffer. He was married to Catherine Canney Stauffer who preceded him in death. He is survived by two children, Lynne M. DeLuca and her husband, Anthony, of Port Matilda, and Donald F. Stauffer and his wife, Danielle, of Claymont, DE; a daughter-in-law, Beth Stauffer; nine grandchildren, Tori, Grace, Faith, Jennifer, Richard, Joanne, Ashley, Kaitlyn and Robert, and a great-grandson, Lorenzo. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert S. Stauffer and his brother, Donald F. Stauffer. Robert attended Glen Burnie High School in Maryland. He served in the United States Coast Guard. He worked as a Facilities Engineer for multiple companies. Burial will be in Green Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Contributions in Robert’s memory can be made to the , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 19, 2019