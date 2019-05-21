Daily Local News Obituaries
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Robert Mars
Robert William Mars, 69, of Frazer, PA, passed on May 12, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Harry J. and Gertrude C. Mars, Bob graduated from Springfield High School and attended University of Maryland, graduating with a Bachelor of Computer Science. A cancer survivor, Bob was passionate about his family, friends, travel, photography, and the Phillies and Eagles. Bob found humor in everyday life. He was romantic, practical, and adventurous. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan, his son and daughter in-law, Steven and Robin, his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Christopher, and his four grandchildren, Abigail, Sebastian, Jack, and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to Bob’s viewing on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern, PA and his Life Celebration service on Friday, May 24 at 11AM at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 89 Line Rd, Malvern, PA. Interment at Philadelphia Memorial Park. For more information and to share condolences please visit www.maugergivnish.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019
