Robert V. McCormick Jr., 54 of West Chester, PA passed away Thursday October 24, 2019 at Pocopson Home in West Chester. Born September 10, 1965 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Robert V. McCormick and the late Annie M. Evoli McCormick. Robert attended the Child Development Center. Robert loved swinging on the porch, listening to oldies music, and was a big fan of “Dukes of Hazzard.” The family would like to extend their thanks to all of the Pocopson staff for the love and care they provided for Robert. Robert is survived by his sister, Barbara M. (Michael) McGinley, nephews Michael and Patrick, and niece Megan. He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Ann. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitations on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; and on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:00 am - 9:45 am at St. Agnes Church; 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics of Eastern PA 2570 Blvd. of Generals Suite 124 Norristown, PA 19403.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 29, 2019