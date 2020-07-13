1/1
Robert Melvin "Mel" Bebee
Robert Melvin “Mel” Bebee Robert Melvin “Mel” Bebee, 76 of Malvern, PA died peacefully Friday July 10, 2020 at his home with his family. He was the husband of Rita Marie LoRusso Bebee. Born September 6, 1943 in Utica, NY he was the son of the late Melvin Harold Bebee and the late Mildred Joyce Williams Bebee. Mel grew up in Utica NY and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Utica College. He began his career with GE and later with Lockheed Martin from where he retired. The most important thing to Mel was his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and proud grandfather. Mel loved listening to all music, especially the Blues, his time with friends and traveling to his favorite place, Hawaii. Mel was a truly selfless man who loved helping others. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Bebee, Brian (Meridith) Bebee, Melissa (Aubrey) Hays, Kerry (Douglas) Michell and his adoring 9 grandchildren, Emelia, Noah, Owen, Elijah, Molly, Sullivan, Maebel, Beatrix and Winifred. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Boyles (Ron) and brothers in law, Frank LoRusso (Heidi) and Dave LoRusso (Ginnie), sister in law Kathleen Richmond and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morgan Bebee. Mel’s Funeral Mass at SS. Philip and James Church will be private but live streaming will take place at 9:45 am on Thursday July 16, 2020. Please visit his obituary at www.dellafh.com in order to view the live streaming. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or WXPN Musicians on Call. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com


Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
