|
|
Robert (Bob) Henry Mertz Sr., 91 of Guthriesville went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019 at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, PA. Bob was born on January 22, 1928 in Pottstown, PA and graduated from high school in Spring City, PA. At the end of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a B-29 mechanic at Clark Field in the Philippines. This began his lifelong aviation career and after being discharged from the Army he worked at Valley Forge Airport and other aviation companies before opening Mertz Aero Service in 1959, which he operated until 2009. For his more than 50 years of aviation experience the FAA presented him with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award recognizing the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. This distinctive award is named after Charles Taylor who served as the Wright brothers’ mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft. Bob was a member of East Brandywine Baptist Church and served as Deacon and member of the Building Committee and Mission Committee. Over a span of more than 40 years, Bob faithfully served as a lay pastor at Brandywine Meadows Campground, Heatherwood Retirement Community, and Hickory House Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Elizabeth (Bette) Moore Mertz, his parents, Henry & Cordelia Mertz, as well as four grandsons, David, Frederick, Jacob and Patrick McCarty. Surviving are his four children, Debbie (Tim) McCauley of Mascoutah, IL; Robert Jr. (Julie) of Stockbridge, GA; Kim (Ron) Tolley of Elverson; Brent (Dawn) Mertz of Coatesville; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Dollie) Mertz, Ronald (Barbara) Mertz and a sister, Rugene (Bob) Caldwell. He was a wonderful, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Bob was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. His family would like to extend sincere and grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Hickory House and Holisticare Hospice for the excellent care he received. In celebration of Bob’s life, a memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27th at 11 AM at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown. The family will receive guests from 9:45 -10:45 AM prior to the service. Memorials may be made to County Correction Gospel Mission (CCGM), P.O. Box 1136, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 23, 2019