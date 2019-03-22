|
Robert “Bob” Weir Norwood, 84 of Uwchlan Township went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 40+ years Lois Norwood and a daughter Kim Moyer. Born on March 27, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of Charles and Dorthea Weir Norwood. Bob served his country in the US NAVY SEABEES from 1952-1963 and was a main frame installer for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent for 36 years. Bob was a 50+ year member of St. Pauls UCC of Exton. Bob is survived by his children Lynn Norwood of Birdsboro, Robert (Maggie) Norwood of Kimberton, Patricia (Tim) Norwood-Foden of Elverson, David (Nancy) Norwood of West Bradford, son in law Rich Moyer of Exton, 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Leslie Wheeler of NJ and Linda Chopko of NY. Funeral service will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019 starting at 2:00 pm St Paul’s United Church of Christ with a time of visitation from 1:00 pm till the service. Interment will follow the service in the churches adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 101 Worthington Rd. Exton, Pa 19341. Arrangements are by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 23, 2019