|
|
Robert P. O’Connor, 93, of West Chester, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Brandywine Hall Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Gloria Pratt O’Connor. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Catherine Ilg O’Connor. Bob proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed in the parts departments of several Ford dealerships in PA and NJ. He was also a basketball and soccer referee and a softball and baseball umpire for many years. He attended the Parkesburg United Methodist Church and more recently the West Chester United Methodist Church. He is survived by one daughter, Mercedes and husband Timothy Case of West Chester, one grandson, Jonathan Case of Florida. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings. Due to the current pandemic situation, a private graveside service will be held and a public Celebration of Life service will be set and announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2020