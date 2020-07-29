Robert Phiel

Robert (Bob, Bobby, Bud) Phiel (11/21/1942 - 7/27/2020) On Monday, July 27th at 1:39 PM, after nine years of dialysis and declining health, Bob’s heart finally said, “Enough is enough”. Bob was the son of the late Tom and Louise Phiel. He was also preceded in death by his brother Gerry (2018) and sister, Sandy (2009). Bob’s remaining sibling, Tom and wife Barb live in Prescott, AZ. Bob’s family includes his son, Bob (and Sue) Phiel of Hampstead, NC; daughters Wendy Phiel of Pottstown, PA and Jen (and Clive) Fort of Coatesville, PA; and his loving grandkids: the handsome Steve Walsh and beautiful Kendall Walsh. Bob retired in 2019 after nearly 60 years of passionate volunteer service with Goshen Fire Company where he held the roles of Chief (2x), Assistant Chief and Chief Engineer. In addition, he was on the Board of Directors, Truck Committee, drove the ambulance for many years and finished his volunteer service as a member of the Fire Police. Bob worked at National Rolling Mills for nearly 30 years as an electrician and millwright keeping the steel mill operationally sound and running smoothly. After his time at the mill, Bob was self-employed providing handyman service with old school quality. Bob loved deer hunting, watching the Eagles, Phillies and NASCAR. He could fix just about anything and was a mentor to many. Bob felt it was his life’s mission to teach others to be self-sufficient so when he was no longer here they would know how to handle anything that came their way. In keeping with the Phiel tradition, we will honor Bob in a unique way Friday starting at 5pm and into the evening, complete with Bob’s final ride on a fire truck and story time. Contact the family via phone, email or Facebook for details. To honor Bob, please consider a donation to Surf City Fire Company where Bob’s son is currently an active firefighter 100 Deer Run Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443, or Goshen Fire Company, 20 Park Ave., W. Chester, PA 19380. Finally, the family would appreciate cards with stories of your time with Bob. If you knew Bob, you know where to find us. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com