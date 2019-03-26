Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Memorial Park
124 Phoenixville Pike
Frazer, PA
View Map
Robert Leroy Reber, Jr., 72, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Brandywine Hall. He was the beloved husband of Edna Mae Jones Reber, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Robert Leroy Reber, Sr. and the late Gladys Massey Reber. Mr. Reber worked for many years at Warner Quarries in Malvern until his retirement after 20+ years. Additionally, he worked in the towing industry for several companies around the Exton, Downingtown, and West Chester area. He was also a 20+ years active member of the Downingtown Fire Department. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his wife, Mr. Reber is survived by his children, Dawn L. McClure (Gregory) and Michael A. Reber (Elizabeth). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Danielle L. Law (Cody Rogers), Rebecca A. McClure, Timothy J. Reber and Madelyn K. Reber. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Bradford Fire Company, 1305 West Strasburg Road, West Chester, Pa 19382. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019
