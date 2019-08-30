Daily Local News Obituaries
|
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
484-378-7210
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Scelzo Obituary
Robert “Bob” Scelzo Sr., age 80, of Coatesville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Bob is preceded in death by his late wife Marilyn J. Scelzo. Bob is survived by sons Brian (Elana) Scelzo and Robert Scelzo Jr., brother Joseph Scelzo Jr. (Margaret), and granddaughter Aubrey Mae Scelzo. Relatives and friends are invited to Bob’s funeral services, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home (COATESVILLE), 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville PA 19320, where family and friends will be received from 9am-10:15am. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 3, 2019
