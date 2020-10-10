Robert Simons, Jr., Robert Simons, Jr., formerly of Landenberg, PA passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on October 9, 2020, at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. Bob was born in Minersville, PA to Violet (Gould) and Robert Simons, Sr. He served in Europe with the United States Army as a medic during World War II and graduated in 1952 from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. During his distinguished career he held the positions of Chief Pharmacist at the Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, DE, Director of Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Director of Pharmacy at Jennersville Regional Hospital. He was instrumental in the founding of a Poison Control Center for the state of Delaware and received the Bowl of Hygeia Award for outstanding civic leadership in 1959. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Rose and his sister Arline Liatunick. He is survived by his daughter Rose of Wilmington, DE., sons Robert J. (Mary) of Landenberg, PA and David (Mary) of Kennett Square, PA., grandson Jody Schiavelli, granddaughter Catherine Scherer (Chris) and his 2 great grandchildren Braedon and Elliana Scherer. A private Committal Service will be held at Delaware Veterans Military Cemetery on October 15, 2020. For online condolences please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com