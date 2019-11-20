|
|
Robert B. Townsend, 78, died on November 16, 2019 at home after a long illness. Robert was a 1960 graduate of Scott Senior High School and worked in the printing industry for the majority of his life. He loved his family, golfing, trout fishing and was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amadeo Brioni and Celeia Bovi Townsend, and two siblings, Annabella and Jan Carlos “Butch” Townsend. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, and their two children, Robert and Rebecca. Robert also had three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two younger siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate or the Humane League of Lancaster at 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. A celebration of life will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 24, 2019