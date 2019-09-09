|
|
Robert Wilson Willow, 87, formerly of Paoli, passed peacefully on August 28, 2019. Married 55 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Louise (Reynolds) Willow. He was born in Juniata County, PA on April 6, 1932 to the late Park S. and Sara C. (Gayman) Willow. He was also predeceased by his brother Richard Willow and a sister, Almera (Willow) Dunn. Robert served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany, achieving the rank of Corporal. He also worked for the railroad as a machinist for 44 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed being with his family, going to auctions and yard sales. He is survived by a brother, Gary Willow, of Thompsontown, PA, four children Stephen, Terry, Cindy, Scott, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Robert and Shirley will both be interred with a brief ceremony at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA 19468 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 10, 2019