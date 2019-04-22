|
|
Robert C. Windle, 90, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on April 15, 2019. Born in Spring City, PA in 1929, he was the son of the late Jonathan S. and Edna M. (nee Shaner) Windle. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. Robert was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed his job as a bus driver at Disney world, camping, working around his home, and being with people. Robert was the beloved husband of Sonia A. (nee Brubaker) Windle, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage; loving father of Steven B. Windle (Deborah), the late Bobby Windle, Jr., and the late Trudy Windle; caring grandfather of Robert C. (Corrine) and Steven, Jr. (Jamie); great-grandfather of Brent R. and Michael J.; and dear brother of Helen Satterthwait. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 7-8:30 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080, followed by his Memorial Service at 8:30 PM. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2019