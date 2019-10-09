|
Roberta (Betty) McClements Robinson, 92, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019. Betty was born on Sept. 9, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Emma (Connor) and Robert McClements. After graduating from Frankford High School, she worked in the Frankford Arsenal and remained in the Philadelphia area for the majority of her life. While raising her family, Betty pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She obtained a B.S. from Gwynedd Mercy College and M.S. from West Chester University. She worked as an ICU/CCU nurse in hospitals surrounding the Trenton, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. areas. She retired as a school nurse in the Great Valley School District, Malvern, PA. Betty was a generous, compassionate person with a strong faith. Her proudest accomplishment began in 1984, when she approached the Great Valley School District and her church, Covenant Presbyterian in Frazer to start a Christmas Family Giving Program to ensure every child had a wonderful holiday. Betty expanded the program into a year-round endeavor providing food, clothing, household as well as other supplies to the community. Run solely with donations, the People’s Pantry as it is now called, supports many families in the area, continuing her mission. Betty loved to read, travel, participate in church activities and spend time with her family. Her cottage on the ocean in Jonesport, Maine had a special place in her heart. For over 70 years, she spent vacations and later summers there cooking and visiting with friends and family. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and always wanting to give you a big hug. She is survived by her brother Robert McClements, daughters Victoria Robinson and Patricia Thompson, son-in-law Ken and grandsons, Rob and Patrick. She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen Froggatt, brother Jack McClements and daughter Paige Robinson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Storrs Community Church in Storrs, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The People’s Pantry at Church Road http://www.churchroadpantry.org.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 10, 2019