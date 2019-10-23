|
Roberta Smith, 87, of Malvern, PA passed away on October 21, 2019. Roberta was born on September 8, 1932 in Wayne, PA to the late Joseph and Bessie Hudson Maguire. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Smith, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Bobbie is survived by four daughters, Cindy Falcone (Tony), Suzanne Barton (Greg), Sandy McCarthy (Brian) and Tricia Woodman (John), and five sons, Robert J. Smith Jr., Steven Smith (Deb), Danny Smith (Sherry), Michael Smith (Denise) and Ted Smith (Kelly). She is also survived by her twenty-two grandchildren, whom she adored: Anthony Falcone III (Stephanie), Kristen Adams (Andrew), Kevin Falcone, Justin Falcone, Ellie Barton , Jill Barton, Rob Barton, Charlie Barton, Brian McCarthy, Kerry McCarthy, Michael McCarthy, Riley McCarthy, Aaron Smith (Melissa), Ryan Smith (Ashley), Kyle Smith, Kylie Smith, Aedan Smith, Natalie Woodman, Rachel Woodman, Jamie Woodman, Gavin Smith, Melanie Smith; her five cherished great-grandchildren: Grayson Adams, Ronan Adams, Anthony Falcone IV, Cooper Smith, Cameron Smith; and her devoted sister, Anne (Jack) McGinley. She was predeceased by her siblings: Joseph Maguire, Eugene Maguire, Jack Maguire, Betty Coady and Anna Virginia Maguire. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bobbie’s visitation on Thursday, October 24, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA and her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 25, at 12:00 PM at Saint Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA. Interment will follow at St. Augustine’s Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 24, 2019