Roberta Viehman Munson

Roberta Viehman Munson Obituary
Roberta Viehman “Bobbie” Munson, age 93, on April 21, 2020 of West Grove, PA formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Predeceased by her husband Walter George Munson. Survived by her children Jeffrey Lee Munson (Cindy Benigno) and Kim Munson Jacquet (Guy) and her grandchildren Andy and Ellie Jacquet. Funeral and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower contributions in her memory to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305 (www.parkinson.org), would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 26, 2020
