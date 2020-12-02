1/1
Robin E. Gay
Robin E. Gay, 67, of Coatesville died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Kulp Elvin. Robin was the wife of William J. Gay with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. A graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School and the Brylan School Robin was employed as a hairdresser and a pre-school teacher at the Olivet Methodist Church Preschool. She was a life member of the Downingtown VFW and loved gardening and silk flower arranging. In addition to her husband, Robin is survived by two sons, Vincent R. Gay (Jenn) of Exton and Sean M. Gay of Ardmore and one grandson Matthew David Gay. She is also survived by a brother Robert Elvin of California and three sisters Linda Pozzuolo (Joe) of Florida, Gail Thomas (Joe) of Gap and Priscilla Waid (Jerry) of Florida. She is predeceased by a son Andrew James Gay. Funeral Services will be private with interment in Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
