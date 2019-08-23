|
Roger L. Burgess, 80, of Wayne, PA passed away peacefully on Monday August 19, 2019. Roger was the husband of the late Barbara V. Burgess; together they owned and operated multiple businesses over the years from the Frontier Motel in Wildwood Crest, NJ to Radnor Garage in Radnor, PA. Their last venture together was operating a Hallmark store in Westtown Township. Surviving are 3 children: Roger Jr., Frans “Jack” Vossenberg & Geffa “Gena” V. Bernal. Also surviving are 7 Grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Friday August 30, 2019 from 930-1030AM at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.: 1724 East Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA. A Memorial Service will begin at 1030AM. Burial will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s honor to: Temple Health Institutional Advancement: P.O. Box 827657 Philadelphia, PA 19182, checks made payable to Temple Health with Roger Burgess on the memo line. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 25, 2019