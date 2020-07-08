Roger Carlton Antrim, age 82, died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Chesterbrook Residences in Falls Church, Virginia. Born May 27, 1937 in Philadelphia, Roger was the son of Paul Budd and Veronica (nee Fitzgerald) Antrim. He attended Springfield Township High School, Montgomery County, PA. His determination to succeed and his ability to accept and surmount challenges became values that would become guiding principles in his life. An avid competitor, Roger earned varsity letters in both football and track; he also achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout. Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. In fall of 1955 he enrolled in the Pennsylvania State University at University Park and earned his degree in Business Administration. He was a lifelong brother of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. While at Penn State, Roger met Mary Estelle Peters (Penny); they married there on August 23, 1958 and were blessed with three daughters. He began his professional career with the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and continued as a self-employed financial planner. He earned titles of Certified Life Underwriter and Certified Financial Planner and worked tirelessly on his clients’ behalf. Roger served on the Vestry of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenmoore, PA. He was President of the Board of Education for the Downingtown Area School District. He loved history and Penn State Football. Singing was his passion and he harmonized brilliantly. In 2015, Roger relocated to Chesterbrook Residences in Falls Church, VA. While there, he began reading the newspaper to a resident who was no longer able to read. Others soon began to gather and listen, thus the “Newspaper Club with Roger” was born and become a weekly event on the calendar. He served as Vice President of the Resident Advisory Council. Roger’s singing and contributions to the Chesterbrook community will be sorely missed. Roger is predeceased by his brother Paul Budd, Jr and grandson Taggart Antrim Brown. He is survived by his three daughters: Elizabeth Antrim Cherney of Yardley, PA, Jennifer Antrim Beckwith of Great Falls, VA, and Martha Budd Antrim of Glenmoore, PA and cherished grandchildren: Katherine Antrim Cherney, Margaret Fleming Cherney, Gage Fitzgerald Beckwith, Spencer Antrim Beckwith, Teigan Antrim Brown, and Trager Antrim Brown. He is also survived by loving sisters Bonnie (Grosch), Mary Elizabeth (Jarvis), and Susan (Finnegan), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private Requiem Eucharist for close friends and family will take place on Saturday July 18th at 11am at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenmoore, PA. The service will be lived streamed at 11am via facebook: www.facebook.com/standrewschesco/live
His ashes will later be interred in Pemberton, NJ with his father and grandparents, as was his wish. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Chesterbrook Residences, 2030 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043 or via Chesterbrook’s website at https://www.chesterbrookres.org/donate/
.