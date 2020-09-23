Roger S. Reed, 79 of Coatesville passed away on September 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra A. Reed. A visitation for Roger will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy. COATESVILLE, Pa. Due to Covid virus attendance restrictions a private family service will take place at 3 PM. Live streaming will be available on the website. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.