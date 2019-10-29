|
Ronald Crosbie, 84, died peacefully at Port Orange Hospice in Florida after a lengthy illness. Formerly from Lancaster County, PA and Charlotte, NC. Ronald was born in New Eagle, PA to Alice Gamble Crosbie and Clifton Crosbie on 1/09/1935. He is survived by wife Tammy Loeffller Crosbie. Ron is survived by children Colleen Pietz, Melissa Crosbie, Alice Longacre, Kelly Marshall, Ronald Crosbie, Robert Crosbie, Kristie Burkett and Koren Anderson, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Courtney Crosbie and his first wife Barbara Crosbie. Ronald served in the Army 1954-1956 in the first Infantry Division in Aschaffenburg, Germany and was honorably discharged. He spent most of his career as a Manager and District Manager for Jamesway and Dollar General until his retirement. He loved to watch and participate in sports, read and do crossword puzzles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing and being at the beach. He was a religious man for whom material possessions were not important. A private celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 30, 2019