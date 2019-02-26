|
|
Ronald N. Fox, 72, of West Chester, PA passed away on February 23, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Paul and Jeanne (Conrey) Fox. Ronald graduated from Drexel University with a Mechanical Engineering degree and later earned his MBA. He spent his career at Scott Paper Company in International Finance. In retirement, he volunteered at Longwood Gardens and Meals on Wheels. A devoted family man, he always put them first, making time to coach his children in sports, help with homework or with any issue life threw at them. He was very handy and had a passion for woodworking. He could fix most things or create a solution to most problems. Ronald had a love of traveling and a gift for organization, planning the annual “Geezer Tour”, a yearly golf trip for his friends and also many family trips. Ronald was the beloved soul-mate and husband, for 49 years, of Barbara (Pawlewicz) Fox; loving father of Michael, Ross and Kaiti Kennett (Dan); devoted grandfather of Emily, Tommy, Camilla, Paige, Marley and Winnie; dear brother of Fred Fox (Anne), Mike Fox (Sandy), Jerry Fox (Linda) and the late Mary Fox. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 West Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA, followed by his Memorial Service 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019