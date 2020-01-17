Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kohler Guy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Kohler Guy Obituary
Ronald Kohler Guy, 70, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home. He was the widower of Giselle Marie Verlaque Guy who passed away in 2017. Born in Ridley Park, Ron was the son of the late Charlotte (Kohler) and Rev. James Harold Guy, Sr. Ron received his undergraduate degree in physics from Thiel College, and his graduate degree in Physics and Atmospheric Science from Drexel University. Ron retired as the Director of the Unisys Weather Unit. He is survived by his nephew Kristofer Ronald Guy and niece Angelique Stephens. He was predeceased by his siblings, James Harold Guy Jr., and Charlotte Elizabeth Guy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -