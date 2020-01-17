|
Ronald Kohler Guy, 70, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home. He was the widower of Giselle Marie Verlaque Guy who passed away in 2017. Born in Ridley Park, Ron was the son of the late Charlotte (Kohler) and Rev. James Harold Guy, Sr. Ron received his undergraduate degree in physics from Thiel College, and his graduate degree in Physics and Atmospheric Science from Drexel University. Ron retired as the Director of the Unisys Weather Unit. He is survived by his nephew Kristofer Ronald Guy and niece Angelique Stephens. He was predeceased by his siblings, James Harold Guy Jr., and Charlotte Elizabeth Guy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 18, 2020