Ronald S. McHatton, 82, of Chester Springs, PA passed February 18, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 20, 1937 to the late Robert Joseph and Julia Himmelsbach McHatton. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Marie McHatton (nee Wright). Ron proudly served in the US Merchant Marines and worked as a building inspector for the Newtown Township for 35 years. Ron is survived by two sons; Daniel McHatton (Tracey) and James McHatton, his five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Thomas McHatton. He was predeceased by his son, David McHatton, his two granddaughters; Sharon and Sarah McHatton and his two siblings; Robert McHatton and Patricia Colfer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron’s Life Celebration at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Malvern, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2020