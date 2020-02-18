Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Ronald McHatton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McHatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald McHatton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald McHatton Obituary
Ronald S. McHatton, 82, of Chester Springs, PA passed February 18, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 20, 1937 to the late Robert Joseph and Julia Himmelsbach McHatton. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Marie McHatton (nee Wright). Ron proudly served in the US Merchant Marines and worked as a building inspector for the Newtown Township for 35 years. Ron is survived by two sons; Daniel McHatton (Tracey) and James McHatton, his five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Thomas McHatton. He was predeceased by his son, David McHatton, his two granddaughters; Sharon and Sarah McHatton and his two siblings; Robert McHatton and Patricia Colfer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron’s Life Celebration at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 9:00-10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Malvern, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -