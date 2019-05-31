|
|
RONALD G. PUCCI, 76, of Kennett Square passed away on May 29, 2019, after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was born Sept. 22, 1942 in Wellsville, Ohio, the son of Renaldo and Irene Gerace Pucci. He attend St. Lawrence Elementary School, Upper Darby and St. Dorothy’s Elementary School, Drexel Hill, graduated from St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia, and Villanova University School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He began his career working in engineering sales, later was employed by the former ICI Americas, became an independent engineering consultant, and was also involved in environmental clean-up projects. Ron liked many sports and had been an avid hunter before his illness. He enjoyed his many friends and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was truly amazing – with his broad knowledge, he could fix just about anything. We will miss his fun-loving nature and steadfast support. Ron enjoyed memberships in the Sons of Italy, the Italian American Club, the Safari Club International, and the NRA (benefactor status). Survivors include his loving wife, Irene Lovisa; sister, Victoria Kressler (Carey); daughters, Renee Solomon (Charles) and Janine Jackson (Lee); 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Special thanks to his dearest friends Bob Holdsworth and Joe Ciampaglia who were always there to help him through the difficult times. He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Pucci. You are invited to visit with his family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, PA. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the (COPD Research), 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on June 3, 2019