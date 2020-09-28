1/1
Ronald W. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Thompson 77, of Parkesburg, formerly of Kennett Square, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Helen Buffington Wynn and T. Richard Thompson. He graduated from Kennett Consolidated School, class of 1962. He served four years in the US Navy. He worked various jobs, most recently at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Square. He spent the last three years of his life living at the Parkesburg Schoolhouse Apartments, where he made many friends. He is survived by one sister, Joanne Lewis, wife of Tom of Cochranville. Also one step sister, Robin McMillan (Mike) and one step brother, Richard Ginn (Maggie), one niece Andrea Mayberry, one great niece, one great nephew, his Aunt Betty Harkins and many cousins. As were his wishes there will be no service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved