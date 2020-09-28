Ronald W. Thompson 77, of Parkesburg, formerly of Kennett Square, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Helen Buffington Wynn and T. Richard Thompson. He graduated from Kennett Consolidated School, class of 1962. He served four years in the US Navy. He worked various jobs, most recently at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Square. He spent the last three years of his life living at the Parkesburg Schoolhouse Apartments, where he made many friends. He is survived by one sister, Joanne Lewis, wife of Tom of Cochranville. Also one step sister, Robin McMillan (Mike) and one step brother, Richard Ginn (Maggie), one niece Andrea Mayberry, one great niece, one great nephew, his Aunt Betty Harkins and many cousins. As were his wishes there will be no service.



